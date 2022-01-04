Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $407.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day moving average is $342.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

