Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of ACHL stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,895,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.