Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,895,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

