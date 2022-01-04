Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $213.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.77.

AYI traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $191.06.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

