Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 25,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,727. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

