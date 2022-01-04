Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 161,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 405,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $3,885,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

