adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in December

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADDYY stock opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $137.64 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
