adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in December

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADDYY stock opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $137.64 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

