Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

