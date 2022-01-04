Adviser Investments LLC Sells 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $519.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.38 and a 200-day moving average of $499.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $409.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

