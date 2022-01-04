Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

