Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33.

