Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $22.80 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.71. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

