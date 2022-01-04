Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.4% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,730,000 after buying an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $387.56 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.