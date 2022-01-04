Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $248.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

