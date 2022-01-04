Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,069 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $80.54.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

