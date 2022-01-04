Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.68 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

