Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,165 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,094 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

