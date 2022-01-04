Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 66,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $437,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 119.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,005,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

