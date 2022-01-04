Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,209 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

