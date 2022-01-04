AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.