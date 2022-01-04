AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 822 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Argus raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

