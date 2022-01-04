AE Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $245,845,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

ASAN stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

