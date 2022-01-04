AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

