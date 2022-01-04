AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,400.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.