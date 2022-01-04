AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.