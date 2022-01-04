AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

