Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 588,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,815. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.38.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,862 shares of company stock worth $2,238,811. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 180,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

