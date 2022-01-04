Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.