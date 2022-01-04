Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

Shares of HD opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.54. The firm has a market cap of $426.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

