Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 138.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.