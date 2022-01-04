Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

