Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.88.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,663,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

