Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $3,413,816. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

