AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $217.85 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

