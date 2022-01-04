ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ageas SA/NV stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 8,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.73.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.