Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 193.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

