Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 5.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 2,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,308,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Agora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 564,362 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

