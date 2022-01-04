AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the November 30th total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAGIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AAGIY opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

