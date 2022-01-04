AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the November 30th total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAGIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AAGIY opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

