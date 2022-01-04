AIA Group Ltd Acquires 2,056 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Uber Technologies by 864.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 40,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 172,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 374,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

