AIA Group Ltd Buys 234 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,058 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

