AIA Group Ltd Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 48.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $385.53 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.05 and its 200-day moving average is $367.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.