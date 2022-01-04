AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $544.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.97 and its 200 day moving average is $465.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

