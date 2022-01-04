AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,300 shares, an increase of 499.7% from the November 30th total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,183.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

