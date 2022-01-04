Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 237,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

