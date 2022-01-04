Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.00

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.88), with a volume of 1795446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.70 ($1.80).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 120 ($1.62) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

About Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

