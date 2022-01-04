Akroma Market Cap Reaches $181,642.32 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $181,642.32 and $431.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.38 or 0.08172562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00073804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

