Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.44. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.60 and a one year high of C$12.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.79%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

