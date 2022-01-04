Alan Charlton Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) Stock

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH) insider Alan Charlton acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,688.18).

JLH opened at GBX 1.43 ($0.02) on Tuesday. John Lewis of Hungerford plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.91, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.20.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

