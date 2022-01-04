Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

