Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

ALGS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,965. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

