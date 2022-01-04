Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $28.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

